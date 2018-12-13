Malaysia Airports handles 89.8m passengers for Jan-Nov this year

Passengers queue up for customs checks at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 9, 2014. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, Dec 13 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) operating airports in Malaysia saw 89.8 million passenger arrivals from January to November this year.

Acting Group Chief Executive Officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said for the 11-month period, the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) clocked 25.4 million passengers, while the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) registered 29 million — a 3 per cent year-on-year growth.

Apart from KLIA, MAHB also manages four other international airports.

“The four have also grown by leaps and bounds. This year alone, 26 new international routes were added at these four airports,” he said at the launch of “Happy Guest, Caring Hosts” service culture and “Senior Citizen and Family-Friendly” facilities by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook at klia2 here today.

According to Raja Azmi, 52 per cent of Malaysia’s passenger traffic movement was international traffic, adding that KLIA’s international traffic movement alone stood at 73 per cent.

“More people are travelling these days and they all fall under different hierarchy of needs. We have taken the initiative to make our airport friendlier to this segment by providing facilities that can ease their journey at the airport,” he said.

Meanwhile, MAHB has ramped up the popular free buggy service at klia2 by increasing its availability to a shorter 10-minute interval.

There are currently 15 buggies in operation with eight buggy service stations located within it.

The airport will also provide 100 wheelchairs and 50 baby strollers at 10 locations at the klia2 starting today.

“By January 2019, there will be 150 wheelchairs, 150 baby strollers and 10 extra stations. The company will be spending about RM5 million over the next three years to make this service available,” Raja Azmi said. — Bernama