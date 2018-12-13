Nazri: I will fall with Umno

Nazri said one loses one’s credibility upon changing parties, no matter the reason given. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz declared today that he will never leave Umno, amid rumours of another wave of exodus from the Opposition party after yesterday’s mass resignations from its Sabah chapter.

Nazri said he has not heard anything about the rumours and doubted that Umno lawmakers in the peninsula would defect to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

“I don’t intend to be a frog,” Nazri told Malay Mail.

“Never! I shall remain true to my Umno ideals. I will never leave Umno,” he added, describing ideals in the Malay nationalist party as the struggle to form government and to “help the people”.

The former tourism and culture minister said one loses one’s credibility upon changing parties, no matter the reason given.

“I don’t intend to lose my credibility. I will fall with Umno.”

Sabah Umno lost yesterday nine out of its 10 assemblymen, four out of its five MPs, and most of its state liaison committee.

Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who left Umno in July, announced today her entry into PPBM as she posted a picture of her handing her membership form to PPBM chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman welcomed her to the “family”, saying he always thought that Mas Ermieyati was one of the best lawmakers from Barisan Nasional (BN).

Welcome to the family.

Walaupun kita banyak berbeda pendapat dahulu, tetapi saya sentiasa berpendirian bahawa YB merupakan one of the best YBs from BN.

Looking forward to working with you. pic.twitter.com/vz2m30ytJO — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) December 13, 2018

News portal Free Malaysia Today reported anonymous sources as saying that at least 32 Umno MPs have decided to switch their allegiance to Dr Mahathir, while New Straits Times reported that another group of MPs from the north were expected to leave Umno in the next few days.