Aishah to go ahead with necklace lawsuit against Vida

Aishah speaking to the press at the launch of her new single ‘Malar’ at Red Box The Gardens in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — Veteran singer Aishah has her sights set on making sure that a certain cosmetics mogul will know better than to tussle with her next time.

The musician has been entangled in a public disagreement with Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, better known as Vida, over the authenticity of a necklace she won as a prize in Gegar Vaganza 4.

After months of back-and-forth drama between the two and no reconciliation in sight, Aishah says it’s finally time to take things to court.

“I’ve just finished meeting with my legal advisers and we’re finalising our documents.

“We’ll be filing the suit early next year,” she told Malay Mail.

Vida had sponsored the jewellery as part of several prizes Aishah received from the singing talent show, claiming that the necklace was worth RM80,000.

However, videos uploaded on Aishah’s Instagram in August showing the necklace being evaluated by jewellers proved that the gems were nowhere near as valuable as Vida made them out to be.

The cosmetics millionaire has staunchly defended the authenticity of the necklace and initially tried to settle the issue outside of court, but no solid agreement has been reached between the two parties.

Aishah said that going forward with the case was important to deter programme sponsors from promising more than they were willing to give.

“It’s important that we set a precedent case of what we should not do as sponsors.

“You cannot just promise the world and not do your part,” she said.

The singer recently launched a new single titled Malar, a sentimental ballad dedicated to the loved ones in Aishah’s life.

With the new year around the corner, Aishah said she is hoping to be able to work on a solo concert in Malaysia soon.