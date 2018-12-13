Saying 30,200 spots insufficient, minister asks Saudi to raise Malaysia’s Haj quota

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Sepang December 13, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, Dec 13 — Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa today implored Saudi Arabia to increase the entry quota for Malaysian Muslims to perform their mandatory pilgrimage to Mecca, Islam’s holiest city.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic religious affairs said the existing quota for 30,200 Malaysians does not reflect the growing number of Muslims in the country and should be adjusted accordingly.

“The current quota has been set based on the supposed 30 million people in the country but basing on the United Nations World populations prospects, Malaysia now has some 31 million people.

“As such the quota should be adjusted accordingly,” he told a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here.

