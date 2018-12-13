Former Puteri Umno chief is newest PPBM recruit

Mas Ermieyati thanked the prime minister and senior PPBM leaders for accepting her into their party. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — After six months as an independent, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin announced today her entry into Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s party.

The former chief of Umno’s wing for young women, Puteri, who left the party in July said she joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) in the best interests of her Masjid Tanah constituents.

“I always want the best for Masjid Tanah voters and am always seeking the most effect solution in their interest,” she said in a statement.

“I believe this is the best road in the framework of a plural Malaysia,” she added.

The Melaka federal lawmaker thanked the prime minister and senior PPBM leaders for accepting her into their party.

Mas Ermieyati was the third MP to exit Umno earlier this year, after Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, and Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali.

In her July exit statement, she criticised the central party leadership for its refusal then to accept its May electoral defeat as the voters’ rejection of its politics.

“Hopefully the new Malaysia will create a more mature and inclusive political culture, besides prioritising governance and integrity.

“It’s time all parties regardless of their political philosophies find a common ground in the people’s interest,” Mas Ermieyati concluded in her statement today.