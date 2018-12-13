Umno deputy: Yes, those pictures of senior leaders meeting Dr M are genuine but old

An undated photograph shows Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, and former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor meeting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today verified that pictures of him and several other party leaders meeting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are genuine, amid rumours of further defections to the prime minister’s party.

However, Mohamad said the pictures — which depicted him, Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, and former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor having a meal with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Dr Mahathir — were not recent but were taken a few months ago, after the PM’s return from the September general assembly of the United Nations in New York.

“After the United Nations general assembly, Tun said he wanted to dissolve Umno. So we met him. We asked Tun not to dissolve Umno,” Mohamad told Malay Mail.

“He said he wouldn’t do it.”

Yang di bawah di suruh setia dengan Umno.. tapi yang di atas sibuk duk setting nasib diri masing2...



Tu pun org Umno masih percaya... pic.twitter.com/vIQW4opMm1 — Haji [email protected] (@HajiMat5) December 12, 2018

The pictures were spread online after Sabah Umno was routed yesterday, as nine out 10 assemblymen, four out of five MPs, and the bulk of the party’s state liaison committee announced their decision to leave the Opposition party.

When asked if he would quit Umno and join PPBM, Mohamad replied: “Not at the moment.”

Noh, Shahidan, and Tengku Adnan could not be reached for comment.

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin, the prime minister’s media adviser, said the photographs were of an October 22 dinner meeting.

“There must have been some among them who had hoped that their meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir would give them a lifeline. But they were hugely mistaken.

“On 15 November, Adnan Mansor was charged in court with corruption,” Kadir posted on Facebook.

Tengku Adnan was charged with receiving bribes of RM3 million from property developers during his tenure as Federal Territories Minister.