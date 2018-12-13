48 evacuated as floods worsen in Terengganu

A man wades through flood waters to get to the relief centre in Hulu Terengganu November 28, 2017. ― Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 13 — The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu has increased to 48 people, involving 15 families, at 8am today, from 30 people (10 families) last night.

Two more relief centres were opened in Setiu to accommodate the evacuees, from only one last night.

Forty of the victims (12 families) are being accommodated at the relief centre at Masjid Merbau Menyusut, while five other evacuees (two families) are at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Langkap and the remaining three members of a family at Surau Bukit Nyior.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), the water in three rivers in Terengganu has exceeded the danger level and they are Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak; Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping. — Bernama