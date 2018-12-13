Umno, PAS biggest winners in third vote, DAP rep says

Bumiputera population in the Federal Territories is now at 47 per cent compared to 42 per cent Chinese and 10 per cent Indian, Ong said, citing updated population statistics by local authority projects. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Umno and PAS stand to benefit the most from restoring local council elections as over two-thirds of cities in the country are Bumiputera-majority, Ong Kian Ming said today.

The DAP lawmaker refuted the two Malay and Muslim based parties’ argument that bringing back the third vote would open wide the door to non-Muslim ethnic Chinese control at the most fundamental level of government.

Contrary to their assertion, he pointed out that with the overwhelming Bumiputera population in all but six cities nationwide, policy making and local government representation would remain firmly in the hands of Malays and Muslims.

“The notion that having local elections will lead to a racial strife is not reflected in the latest demographic figures and also of the growing political maturity in our country,” Ong who is Bangi MP and deputy international trade and industry minister said in a statement.

“I would like to note that the biggest beneficiaries of local elections in this current context would actually be Umno followed by PAS... having local elections would allow (them) to gain representation at the local government level,” he added.

Bumiputera population in the Federal Territories is now at 47 per cent compared to 42 per cent Chinese and 10 per cent Indian, Ong said, citing updated population statistics by local authority projects.

In Penang, 46 per cent of its population comprises the Bumiputera compared to 44 per cent Chinese and 10 per cent Indians.

Only six cities are Chinese-majority: Ipoh, Kuching Selatan, Johor Baru Tengah, George Town, Sibu and Subang Jaya.

“In other words, 88 per cent of these large urban areas have a plurality and in most cases, a majority, of Malay residents.

“Even in a place like Petaling Jaya, the Malay population (46.2 per cent) outnumbers the Chinese population,” Ong stressed.

Umno lost eight states in the 14th general election and just yesterday more than a dozen of its MPs from Sabah quit, rendering the already disheveled party more fragile and divided.

But Ong said that even in states Umno now controls, the former juggernaut has no access to the local governments.

Instead, he said Umno has more impetus to support the new government’s efforts to restore local council elections now.

“Umno now finds itself on the receiving end of having MPs and ADUNs in these states but having no formal access to the local governments,” he said, using the Malay acronym for assemblymen.

The new Pakatan Harapan had pledged to restore local council elections as part of its reform and transparency drive, but needs two-third support in the Dewan Rakyat to amend the Federal Constitution to clear the way for the third vote.

However, Minister for Housing and Local Government, Zuraida Kamaruddin, said recently her ministry is now looking into different models for local elections “suitable” for local context.