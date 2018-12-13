Ex-chief secretary Abdullah Ayub dead at 92

Abdullah was appointed chief secretary to the government on Jan 1,1979 and retired from the civil service on Jan 3, 1981. — YouTube screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tun Abdullah Ayub died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here early today. He was 92.

His death was confirmed by his wife Toh Puan Anna Abdul Ranee when contacted by Bernama.

"Tun was admitted to IJN last Tuesday (Dec 4) for normal heart issues. However, he suffered a stroke at 5am on Friday (Dec 7).

"After undergoing treatment, he passed away at 1.33 am today," she said.

She said the the funeral prayers will be held at the Saidina Umar Al-Khattab Mosque, Bukit Damansara here after the Zohor (midday) prayers before his remains are laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery.

Born on Jan 3, 1926 in Pasir Panjang Laut, Sitiawan, Perak, Abdullah was appointed KSN on Jan 1,1979 and retired from the civil service on Jan 3, 1981. — Bernama