Netflix bringing the life of slain singer Selena to the small screen

Fans hold a photo of Selena during the ceremony honouring singer Selena Quintanilla with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 3, 2017, in Hollywood, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — Netflix has announced it is behind a scripted series about the Mexican-American singer Selena, who was a major music star when she was killed at age 23 by her fan club manager.

Selena: The Series promises to tell a coming-of-age story following Selena Quintanilla and her family as they make difficult choices while navigating music, success and family.

Members of the Quintanilla family are serving as executive producers of the show along with Moisés Zamora (Star, American Crime), who will also be its writer.

“With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives,” said Suzette Quintanilla, sister of Selena Quintanilla.

Netflix has yet to reveal details about how many episodes will be included and when the series is set to launch.

The singer was previously portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in the 1997 biopic Selena. — AFP-Relaxnews