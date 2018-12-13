NBC adapting ‘The Blacksmith’ graphic novel for TV

Malik Evans and Richard Sparkman wrote ‘The Blacksmith,’ published in 2011. — Picture courtesy of Arc Entertainment & Kickstart Com

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — Deadline reports that the Kick-Ass 2 director, Jeff Wadlow, has a new drama in development for NBC based on The Blacksmith, a 2011 graphic novel about Alex Malloy, who builds high-tech weapons which end up in the wrong hands.

Published in 2011 and written by Malik Evans and Richard Sparkman, The Blacksmith tells the story of Alex Malloy, a blacksmith who builds high-tech weapons for the US government.

His world gets turned upside down when a weapon he built is used to kill a Senator on US soil. Now considered a traitor, Alex goes on the run from the CIA and a sinister group that is trying to catch him.

Alex must fight for his life while trying to figure out who set him up.

Currently in development at NBC, this TV adaptation will get a screenplay from Jeff Wadlow, who directed Kick-Ass 2 and who also worked on shows such as The Strain and Bates Motel.

The filmmaker recently co-wrote, produced and directed the horror movie Truth or Dare, starring Lucy Hale.

He is also directing Fantasy Island starring Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico), based on the Aaron Spelling TV show of the same name which ran in the 1970s and ‘80s.

The film is slated for release February 28, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews