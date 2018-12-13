H&M teams up with Eytys on unisex collection (VIDEO)

H&M has teamed up with Eytys on a unisex collection. — Picture courtesy of H&M via AFP

STOCKHOLM, Dec 13 — Swedish clothing giant H&M yesterday announced the forthcoming launch of a unisex collection in collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys. This gender-neutral collection goes on sale January 24.

A new year means a new set of collaborations in store for Swedish ready-to-wear brand H&M. The fashion retailer has teamed up with the Eytys brand on a unisex collection of clothing, accessories and footwear for adults and children, all with the signature codes that sealed the success of Eytys's streetwear style.

Ross Lydon, acting head of menswear design at H&M said: "We admire that Eytys have a look distinctly their own and initially approached them with the idea of creating a shoe collection. But after initial brainstorming, it was decided that a full collection — shoes, clothes and accessories — would enable our customers to really experience the whole brand aesthetic and ethos."

Collection highlights include several footwear designs using the trademark Eytys chunky sole. Styles include sneakers, shoes and boots in leather, suede and cotton canvas.

The collection also features ready-to-wear designs including jackets, tops, pants and jeans in faux patent leather, nylon, cotton twill and raw denim. Colours range from bright yellow, white and black to bottle green, beige, khaki and dark indigo.

The collection goes on sale January 24 in selected H&M stores worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews