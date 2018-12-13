Malay Mail

Langkawi among Travel + Leisure’s top destinations in 2019

Langkawi was named among Travel + Leisure's top places to visit in Asia in 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Langkawi Development Authority
NEW YORK, Dec 13 — Editors at Travel + Leisure magazine have released their picks for the top destinations to visit in 2019, a list that includes destinations like India's Andaman Islands, Hungary's under-the-radar wine region Etyek, and emerging capitals of culture like Nairobi and Panama City. 

The US travel magazine is the latest to throw in their two cents on the top places to visit in 2019, after media outlets like Lonely Planet, National Geographic Travel and Fodor's among others. 

For their list of 50 best places to visit in 2019, Travel + Leisure editors studied press releases, tourism statistics, marquee hotel, restaurant and museum openings and new flight routes. They also considered anecdotal trends from Instagram, friends and family and consulted their network of travel experts around the globe. 

Some places on the list will be familiar and no-brainer favorites — New York City, Los Cabos, Mexico, Berlin, Seychelles and Santiago, Chile. Other places may be lesser known in some parts of the world and pique curiosity. 

The Andaman Islands, for instance, is a chain of more than 300 islands strung between India and Thailand, and feature unspoiled beaches, coconut trees and tropical mangroves. 

Nairobi, Kenya is cited as an emerging design capital, while Panama City has become an exciting food city. 

And the emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates is a rich spot for art and history, while Hungary's Etyek is a fertile wine region. 

Here are the best places to visit in 2019, according to Travel + Leisure

NORTH AMERICA 
Adirondacks, NY 
Houston, TX 
New York City 
Florida Keys, FL 
Montecito, CA 
Jackson, WY 
Grand Canyon National Park 
Georgia 
Los Cabos, Mexico 
San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico 
Toronto, Canada 
Alberta, Canada 
Puerto Rico 
The Grenadines 

SOUTH AMERICA 
Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica 
Elqui Valley, Chile 
Panama City, Panama 
Guatemala 
Santiago, Chile 

AFRICA 
Rwanda 
Tunisia 
Namibia 
Egypt 
Nairobi, Kenya 
Seychelles 

ASIA/MIDDLE EAST 
Israel 
Oman 
Sharjah, UAE 
Singapore 
Cambodia 
Andaman Islands 
Hoi An, Vietnam 
Uttarakhand, India 
Langkawi, Malaysia 

EUROPE 
Berlin, Germany 
Helsinki, Finland 
Etyek, Hungary 
Ischia, Italy 
Cambridge, England 
Matera, Italy 
Scotland 
Prague, Czech Republic 
Alsace, France 
Tisvildeleje and the Danish Riviera 
Armenia 
Madeira, Portugal 
Turquoise Coast, Turkey 

OCEANIA 
South Island, New Zealand 
Brisbane, Australia 
Northern Territory, Australia — AFP-Relaxnews

