Langkawi among Travel + Leisure’s top destinations in 2019

Langkawi was named among Travel + Leisure's top places to visit in Asia in 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Langkawi Development Authority

NEW YORK, Dec 13 — Editors at Travel + Leisure magazine have released their picks for the top destinations to visit in 2019, a list that includes destinations like India's Andaman Islands, Hungary's under-the-radar wine region Etyek, and emerging capitals of culture like Nairobi and Panama City.

The US travel magazine is the latest to throw in their two cents on the top places to visit in 2019, after media outlets like Lonely Planet, National Geographic Travel and Fodor's among others.

For their list of 50 best places to visit in 2019, Travel + Leisure editors studied press releases, tourism statistics, marquee hotel, restaurant and museum openings and new flight routes. They also considered anecdotal trends from Instagram, friends and family and consulted their network of travel experts around the globe.

Some places on the list will be familiar and no-brainer favorites — New York City, Los Cabos, Mexico, Berlin, Seychelles and Santiago, Chile. Other places may be lesser known in some parts of the world and pique curiosity.

The Andaman Islands, for instance, is a chain of more than 300 islands strung between India and Thailand, and feature unspoiled beaches, coconut trees and tropical mangroves.

Nairobi, Kenya is cited as an emerging design capital, while Panama City has become an exciting food city.

And the emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates is a rich spot for art and history, while Hungary's Etyek is a fertile wine region.

Here are the best places to visit in 2019, according to Travel + Leisure:

NORTH AMERICA

Adirondacks, NY

Houston, TX

New York City

Florida Keys, FL

Montecito, CA

Jackson, WY

Grand Canyon National Park

Georgia

Los Cabos, Mexico

San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico

Toronto, Canada

Alberta, Canada

Puerto Rico

The Grenadines

SOUTH AMERICA

Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica

Elqui Valley, Chile

Panama City, Panama

Guatemala

Santiago, Chile

AFRICA

Rwanda

Tunisia

Namibia

Egypt

Nairobi, Kenya

Seychelles

ASIA/MIDDLE EAST

Israel

Oman

Sharjah, UAE

Singapore

Cambodia

Andaman Islands

Hoi An, Vietnam

Uttarakhand, India

Langkawi, Malaysia

EUROPE

Berlin, Germany

Helsinki, Finland

Etyek, Hungary

Ischia, Italy

Cambridge, England

Matera, Italy

Scotland

Prague, Czech Republic

Alsace, France

Tisvildeleje and the Danish Riviera

Armenia

Madeira, Portugal

Turquoise Coast, Turkey

OCEANIA

South Island, New Zealand

Brisbane, Australia

Northern Territory, Australia — AFP-Relaxnews