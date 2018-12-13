‘Black Panther’ is Google’s most-searched movie of 2018

A group of men gather in front of a poster advertising 'Black Panther' on its opening night of screenings at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in Manhattan, New York. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — Google’s 2018 Year in Search reveals that Black Panther was the year’s most searched-for movie, while the late Spider-Man creator, Stan Lee, features in the top five most-searched for terms of 2018.

As the year draws to a close, it’s time to take stock of 2018. Google, for one, has released its Year in Search, running down 2018’s top-trending queries in several categories. These trends also vary from country to country.

‘Black Panther’ on top

Topping the global and American rankings, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther movie leads the way as the internet’s the most searched for film of 2018. It was a pivotal year for the blockbuster which, as well as grossing over US$1 billion worldwide, as also bagged Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama movie.

Deadpool 2 comes second in the list, followed by Venom, Avengers: Infinity War, the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star is Born, Incredibles 2, The Nun, A Quiet Place and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Netflix dominates

As for actors, Sylvester Stallone tops the list of Google’s most-searched names worldwide in 2018, followed by Logan Paul, the internet video celebrity who was the centre of a controversy at the beginning of the year involving footage of the corpse of a man who had committed suicide in Japan. Actor and comedian Pete Davidson — who famously stars in Saturday Night Live on US TV and was briefly engaged to the singer Ariana Grande — comes third.

When it comes to TV shows, several Netflix series feature in the top 10 most-searched shows on Google, with Altered Carbon, The Haunting of Hill House and Lost in Space all in the ranking. In the US, Roseanne tops the list of most-searched shows, following the lead actress’s racist tweet. — AFP-Relaxnews