Giphy launches iOS compatible GIF keyboard extension (VIDEO)

Giphy wants to make it easier for iOS users to share gifs. — Picture courtesy of Giphy via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 13 — One of the most important things to keep in mind when sharing gifs is timing. Now iOS users with iOS 11 and up are able to share the perfect reaction gif at just the right moment thanks to a new extension in the Giphy mobile app: The Giphy mobile keyboard.

This extension is a major upgrade from Giphy Keys, an app that the company launched back in 2016 — and which has since vanished from the App Store — that helped you put gifs in your iOS text conversations.

With the latest version of the original Giphy app, you can have a gif keyboard on any application that supports multimedia, not just SMS, though a handful of your apps probably already support them such as Instagram (as of September) and Twitter (as of 2016).

The GIPHY GIF Keyboard is here! 🔥 All you need is:

✅The GIPHY Mobile App

✅iOS 11 and up

✅Passion 4 GIFs 💕



✨➡️ https://t.co/KmedjDXyOm ⬅️ ✨ pic.twitter.com/DQAwWn1ZDt — GIPHY (@GIPHY) December 11, 2018

Additionally, reports say that users of iPhone X and above will not be able to create their own stickers with the new keyboard extension or via the native Giphy app. To do this, users should tap the “add GIF” button, select “sticker,” and then record future sticker material which can be stored and used again later.

Now rather than switching between apps for gifs, you'll only have to switch between keyboards. — AFP-Relaxnews