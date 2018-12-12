Sawarak mulls bringing LRT project back, says chief minister

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says the Sarawak government is mulling on putting the Light Rail Transit project between Kuching and Kota Samarahan back on the track. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 12 ― The Sarawak government is mulling on putting the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project between Kuching and Kota Samarahan back on the track, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I have to postpone the LRT project following opposition from certain people but now they want it again, so we may consider to implement the project if the need arises,” he said.

The chief minister said LRT is one of the options to solve traffic congestion especially in heavy populated areas like Kuching and Kota Samarahan.

Abang Johari said traffic congestion especially in Kota Samarahan is really bad as workers have to start moving from their homes as early as 5.30 am and reach their work place at 8 am although the route is short.

“As we progress, transportation becomes a major contributor to air pollution in urban areas and cities.

“Therefore, to overcome air quality degradation, we have to think of options for mitigation such as LRT, hydrogen fuel buses, electric motor vehicles; and biofuel vehicles,” said the chief minister at the 8th Sarawak Chief Minister's Environmental Award (CMEA) Night here tonight.

Touching on sustainable cities, Abang Johari said cities in Sarawak are currently dubbed as clean and healthy cities but this may not be for long as these cities are growing at an exponential rate.

“We are already challenged with traffic jams, waste generation, and rapid urban population growth.

“Therefore, there is a need for us to address these challenges before they become major problems for us. To address them, we have to seriously embark on green buildings,” he said.

He said although Sarawak already has the Sarawak Energy Bhd building certified as a green building, the challenge is there for property and realty developers to advocate green building or green construction or sustainable building, including design, structure and the application of processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout a building's life-cycle. ― Bernama