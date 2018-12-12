Felcra lodges MACC report over alleged discrepancies in audit report

Newly-incumbent chairman Datuk Nageeb Wahab says Felcra’s management will fully cooperate with MACC throughout the duration of its investigation. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) Berhad has filed a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after discovering several doubtful findings in its audit report.

Astro Awani reported newly-incumbent chairman Datuk Nageeb Wahab as saying the independent auditor elected with the cooperation of Felcra’s internal auditor made the discoveries after detailed checks and investigations, which require further action by MACC.

“The report is meant to look after the general interest, specifically that of the government, Felcra members, and its employees,” he said in a statement on his first day in office.

Nageeb said Felcra’s management would fully cooperate with MACC throughout the duration of its investigation and ensure that whichever party found to be involved and guilty would face the fullest extent of the law. He did not elaborate on the nature of these discrepancies.

Earlier on October 19 Nageeb had announced the sale of Menara Felcra along Jalan Semarak, still under construction, to avoid any implications to the organisation’s finances.

The wholly government-owned entity was then preparing to negotiate the sale of the then-50 per cent completed project with several domestic and international quarters.

He had explained the decision was made after considering that Felcra would have to spend up to RM400 million more if it wanted to continue the project, which had seen a change in developer and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The Menara Felcra project is constructed on 1.8 hectares of land worth RM150 million, and involves a mixed development including a 35-storey office tower, a 43-storey residential tower, and a shopping centre.

Subsequently on October 25 Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the government’s decision to sell Felcra Berhad’s asset along Jalan Semarak is part of the effort to save the organisation which is now encumbered with financial problems resulting from the project.

He added the move is expected to bring Felcra a profit, as the current real estate value of the project is around RM115 million.