Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the Proton X70 Media at the KL Convention Centre, December 12, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad disclosed today that the Sabah Umno lawmakers who quit the party en masse today met up with him last week.

“Yes, they met me. They came to tell me they want to leave Umno,” he said when met at the sidelines of the launch of Proton-Geely’s first sports utility vehicle (SUV) X70.

Dr Mahathir said that the Sabah lawmakers will be welcomed by Pakatan Harapan provided they supported the ruling coalition and were not corrupt.

MORE TO COME