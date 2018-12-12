Hadi urges Tabung Haji depositors not to withdraw money

Datuk Seri Hadi Awang says depositors should not to hastily withdraw their savings from Tabung Haji. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, Dec 12 ― PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang has urged Pilgrimage Fund Board (TH) depositors not to hastily withdraw their savings from the financial institution concerned.

He said, although a mistake was made by the previous administration of TH, it was not appropriate if there were some depositors who wanted to do so because the role of the institution was also to take care of the welfare of those going for the Haj and and not solely focused on the economic sector.

‘’Not apt (to withdraw savings from TH) because what is important is to repair TH. Don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater. If there is a mistake (in the TH administration), we correct it,’’ he said in the “Bicara Minda” programme organised by Sinar Harian here today.

He said this when asked by an audience of the programme who wanted him to comment on the appropriateness of TH depositors in withdrawing their savings and turning to other banks.

Recently, TH lodged a report with the Kuala Lumpur Commercial CID over former chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, former chief executive officer Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah and senior management personnel following allegations of involvement in pilfering the bank depositors’ money.

Meanwhile, when asked by programme moderator Tan Sri Johan Jaafar on PAS’s relations with Umno, Abdul Hadi said the Islamic party was steadfast in its stand to take a middle path instead of working with the Malay party or Pakatan Harapan.

But he said, PAS could co-operate with any quarters including the two political antagonists on issues which would benefit the nation and Muslims.

Talking to reporters later on the peaceful gathering to reject the ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), Abdul Hadi regarded it as a democratic practice.

‘’The allegation that the gathering was for toppling the government is not true at all as we did it to state our thankfulness at the response of the national administration who met the demand that we do not ratify ICERD.

‘’Demonstrations are democratic practises but they must be conducted peacefully without disturbing the people,” he added. ― Bernama