Skullcandy releases its first set of truly wireless earbuds

Skullcandy introduces first pair of wireless in-ear headphones, the Push Earbuds. — Picture courtesy of Skullcandy

NEW YORK, Dec 12 — While companies across the world are drawing inspiration from Apple's AirPods to design their wireless earbuds, Skullcandy's first truly wireless, stemless set is making a psychotropical teal splash.

Though Skullcandy has solidified its place in the wireless headphone market over the years with a portfolio now consisting nine different over-ear sets, yesterday the company announced the release of its first pair of wireless earbuds, the Skullcandy Push Earbuds.

With both true wireless connectivity and Bluetooth wireless tech, you won't have to reach for your phone to control your music, access a voice assistant (which can help you send messages and set reminders among other tasks), and even take a call.

The "Secure FitFin Gels" are designed to ensure that you don't have to reposition the buds after the first placement, deepening the design's resemblance to the Bose SoundSport Free wireless in-ear headphones that were released in 2017 and the Sony WF 1000X Wireless Noise-Canceling in-ear Headphones. These other sets, however, have a mess of buttons around the perimeters of the less-aesthetic oval earpieces, whereas the Skullcandy model is controlled just by two, easily accessible and non-obtrusive buttons, one on either earbud.

Like Bose and Sony headsets, the Push earbuds come with a portable case, but the Skullcandy models puts both its competitors to shame in this area. The Skullcandy earbuds on their own have a battery life of 12 hours which can be expanded with the charging case an extra six; the Bose wireless headphones' battery life is just five hours while the portable charging case provides enough extra energy for two additional charges. The Sony set has a battery life of nine hours which can be expanded by three hours after charging in the case.

Alternatively, the Push Earbuds and the Bose headphones don't feature noise-cancelling technology like the Sony set does. In fact, not many in-ear options do, especially to the extent that over-ear models provide. Depending on how you listen to music, this may not be a deal breaker, but it's still definitely something to consider when comparing prices, features, and design.

The Bose headphones come in four different colors with a glossy finish and the Sony pair in two while the Push Earbuds just come in a matte psychotropical teal. Right now for their debut, the Skullcandy Push earbuds are on sale exclusively though Target for US$100 (RM419), regularly priced US$130. Even on sale, the originally priced $200 Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones are US$170. The Sony True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds ring up US$160. — AFP-Relaxnews