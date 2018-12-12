Dr M launches new Proton X70 SUV, prices start from RM99,800

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the Proton X70 Media at the KL Convention Centre, December 12, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad launched the new Proton X70 SUV, at a starting price of RM99,800 for the standard model.

The X70 comes in four variants which are the Standard 2WD (RM99,800), Executive 2WD (RM109,800), Executive AWD (RM115,800) and Premium 2WD (RM123,800).

The car also comes in five colours, namely Flame Red, Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey and Cinnamon Brown.

All the variants are powered by a 1.8 litre TGDi turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 135 kw of power and 285 Nm of torque.

At the launch, it was also announced that the car will include five times free labour service, low interest rates on mortgage loans starting at 2.3 per cent interest rate, five-year warranty and a five-year internet plan.

The price will be the same in all states including Sabah and Sarawak.

The launch of the X70 is also the first since the strategic partnership between Proton Holdings and Chinese car manufacturer Geely, which owns a 49.9 per cent stake in the national car maker.