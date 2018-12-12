Vivo introduces a 6.22″ FullView smartphone with a tiny notch priced under RM600

The Vivo has a decent 4,030mAh battery for less than RM600. — Picture courtesy of Vivo

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Vivo Malaysia has just announced the Y91i, a new budget smartphone that comes with what they claim to be the biggest screen in its price range. It offers a large 6.22-inch display and a decent 4,030mAh battery for less than RM600.

According to Vivo, the Y91i will be available in Malaysia starting 16 December 2018 with a retail price tag of RM599. The device will be on sale at all Vivo concept stores, authorised dealers as well as e-commerce channels such as Lazada, Shopee, 11street, Lmall and Vivo’s official e-store.

The front of the device comes with a 6.22″ Halo FullView display that offers a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6% and it comes with a small notch. There’s no mention of screen resolution but it is likely to push a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels like the current Y81i.

Vivo Malaysia has yet to release its full spec-sheet but based on Vivo Philippines product page, the Y91i is powered by a 12nm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor that’s mated to 2GB of RAM and has 16GB of storage.

For selfies, it gets an 8MP front camera with AI beautification features, while the rear gets a 13MP + 2MP dual-camera combo that’s capable of capturing photos with bokeh effects.

Despite being a budget device, the Vivo Y91i comes with face unlock and there’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Powering the device is a 4,030mAh battery that charges via microUSB. Out of the box, it runs on Android 8.1 with Funtouch OS 4.5 skin on top. — SoyaCincau