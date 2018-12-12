'Doctor Strange 2': Scott Derrickson returns to direct

Scott Derrickson at the world premiere of Marvel Studios 'Doctor Strange' in Hollywood, California, October 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — The director of 2016's interdimensional Marvel superhero movie Doctor Strange is to return to helm volume two, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Naturally, Benedict Cumberbatch is to reprise his leading role — this is Doctor Strange, not Doctor Who, after all.

Two years after the success of the character's first solo feature, Doctor Strange 2 is gearing up for production.

Marvel has signed up Scott Derrickson to direct the second story and continues to look for a scriptwriter — Derrickson had written the original with C. Robert Cargill, with whom he had partnered on 2012 horror Sinister, and Jon Spaihts of Prometheus and The Darkest Hour.

The plan, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is to have a script produced over the course of 2019, with filming to begin in spring 2020 and a potential theatrical release by May 2021.

Marvel Studios had previously marked May 7, 2021 among release dates for various untitled films. Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home have been scheduled for March, April and July of 2019.

Joining Benedict Cumberbatch in front of camera will be fellow returnees Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams; audiences will discover what happens next to Doctor Stephen Strange, an accomplished neurosurgeon gifted with incredible powers.

"Doctor Strange" earned US$677 million (RM2.8 billion) in international box office revenue upon its release.

Following his 2016 debut, the Doctor Strange character then popped up in 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" and played an instrumental role in the events of 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War."

He has not been confirmed for April 2019's direct sequel "Avengers: Endgame." — AFP-Relaxnews