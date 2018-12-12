Zayn drops new track 'There You Are'

Singer Zayn Malik has forged a successful solo career after leaving band One Direction — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — Zayn Malik has dropped a sentimental new track from his upcoming album "Icarus Falls," while also revealed the album's cover art.

"There You Are" comes just days before the Friday release of "Icarus Falls," which features a host of previously released tracks, including Rainberry, Good Years, Let Me, Sour Diesel, Entertainer, No Candle No Light (feat. Nicki Minaj), Fingers, and Too Much (feat. Timbaland).

The artwork for the 27-track album features biomechanical wings doused in blue flames, making reference to the album's title.

"Icarus Falls" follows on from the former One Direction singer's debut solo album, "Mind of Mine," which was released in 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews