Hishammuddin denies hand in Sabah Umno exodus

PETALING JAYA, Dec 12 — Former Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has denied allegations that he masterminded the exit of Sabah Umno leaders today, a move that has almost wiped out the party in the state.

“There’s been so many allegations against me with regards to Umno in the last 6 months and they’ve all proven untrue. In respect of recent developments in Sabah, I again find myself obliged to say that I am not in any way instrumental in them deciding to leave the party,” he said on Twitter.

Earlier today, 14 elected representatives of Sabah Umno and a large number of divisional heads announced that they were quitting the party, citing a loss of trust in the leadership. They included state liaison chief Datuk Hajiji Noor.

The only elected representatives remaining are former chief minister and Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Tan Sri Musa Aman and Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin, who was named the new state chief soon after the exodus.

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported that there was an obvious split in Umno, with some leaders accusing Hishammuddin of orchestrating the mass exodus.

It quoted a tweet by Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, who had claimed that a “bangsawan” (aristocrat) faction was behind the mass exits, with the report going on to allege that the person being referred to was Hishammuddin.

Another party leader was quoted in the report accusing Hishammuddin of remaining on the sidelines while working on deals with the Pakatan Harapan government to further his own political agenda.

“It’s definitely him. But he (Hishammuddin) doesn’t have the guts to do it (quit Umno) himself,” the source was quoted saying.

An Umno source also said in the Malaysiakini report that Hishammuddin had two possible reasons for supposedly masterminding the mass defections.

“He wants to show Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that he can bring MPs over and hence demand for a senior cabinet position even deputy prime minister, and help to further the anti-Anwar Ibrahim agenda whilst gaining for himself.

“He really sees himself as a future prime minister,” the source claimed.

One Umno man however defended Hishammuddin, saying he instead was working behind the scenes to keep people in Umno.

“Hishammuddin won’t quit Umno. He meets with Umno MPs to give them support and calm them down.

“The president’s people keep saying Hishammuddin wants to take people out of Umno, but the truth is that he is trying to help the president so that MPs don’t quit,” said the source, referring to the party chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.