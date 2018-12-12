Fireworks believed to be cause of blaze that killed six

Five victims of the fire at a two-storey shophouse in the Puncak Jelapang Maju industrial area were buried at the Kampung Kuala Pari Muslim Cemetery, December 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Dec 12 — The fire, which killed six people at a two-storey shophouse in the Puncak Jelapang Maju industrial area, Meru, near here yesterday, was believed to have been caused by fireworks explosion.

Perak CID chief Senior Asst Comm Yahya Abd Rahman said all six who died from 90 per cent burns to their bodies had traces of sulphur and fireworks residue on them.

“However, a full report is expected to be received soon,” he told a press conference at the Forensic Department of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, here today.

Yahaya confirmed that one of the deceased was the owner of the business at the premises, while five others five were part-time employees with four of them being students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Menglembu.

It is understood those who died in the incident were P. Thiagarajun, 40 believed to be the owner of the business at the premises and five part-time workers, namely Mohd Nor Aiman Abdul Rahman, 16, Mohamad Nor Ikram Mohd Husni, 15, Mohd Ikhmal Izzudin Mohd Kamari, 16, Ahmad Faizal Amiruddin, 16, dan Mohamad Azhar Shah Rosli, 19.

“The four students were on their first day at work yesterday. They were trying to earn some pocket money during the school holidays, but the tragedy occurred, it’s very unfortunate,” Yahaya said.

According to him, the post-mortem on the six victims which started at 9 am today was completed at 3.30pm, but the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test results will take time.

He said there was criminal negligence and misconduct in the incident because the burnt premises did not conduct business related to explosives, but there were firecrackers and fireworks residue at the site.

Hence, police would be summoning the owner of the shop, supplying firecrackers for special effects at events, which was located beside the burnt premises to have the owner’s statements recorded tomorrow. — Bernama