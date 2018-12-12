Peter Anthony confirmed as SAFA acting president

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 ― Datuk Peter Anthony has been confirmed as acting president of the Sabah Football Association (SAFA).

This was agreed upon by the majority of the 26 affiliates at an extraordinary general meeting chaired by deputy president Datuk Rahman Zakaria, here, today.

Peter, who thanked all the affiliates for agreeing and supporting him, also announced that Jelius Ating would remain as Sabah’s head coach for next season’s Premier League challenge.

Sabah finished sixth in the 12-team Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, three former Sabah players were appointed to fill important posts in the association. Andrew Majanggim was named secretary-general, Yap Wai Loon as treasurer-general and Henry Soimpon as team manager.

“We have also extended the contract of 16 players. The management and coaching team will decide on the fate of the other players,” said Peter.

The 16 players are Rawilson Batuil, Randy Baruh Samson, Jenius Karib, Dendy Lowa, Mohd Azzizan Nordin, Maxsius Musa, Ummareng Bachok, Justin Samaan, Ricco Nigel Milus, Sabri Sahar, Mohd Azwan Fattah, Rahman Shah Marajeh, Mazlan Yahya, Rozaimie Rohim, Rendy Robson Rining and Mohd Sakri Masri. ― Bernama