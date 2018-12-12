Shafie in no rush to roll out Warisan’s welcome mat for ex-Umno members

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Warisan has not received any information or application from any of the former Umno leaders members to join the party yet. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 ― Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal will keep his options open when it comes to accepting former Umno members, including the 14 elected representatives who announced they were quitting today.

Saying that they had made the right move in leaving a disunited party, Mohd Shafie, who is himself a former Umno leader before forming Warisan, said that they would just have to wait and see if any of those who had just quit will apply to join his party.

Mohd Shafie said Warisan has not received any information or application from any of the former Umno leaders members to join the party yet.

“We will wait for their decision. I am sure they have made their decision after much thought on the direction of the political party they will join next,” he said after receiving an application to join Warisan from Sukau assemblyman Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman, who left Umno in August.

He said it was important that the state remained united in order to continue developing.

“If we are split how can we develop. There’s a lot of benefits to be had from being united,” he said.

Earlier today, nine assemblymen, five MPs, two senators and two Umno Supreme council members announced that they were leaving Umno Sabah, citing a lack of trust in the party leadership.

The leaders indicated that they would remain as independents and keep all options open for their future political vehicle.