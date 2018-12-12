World stocks rally on China-US trade; pound slides on UK turmoil

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, December 12, 2018. —Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 12 — Global stock markets rallied today on upbeat China-US trade news, while the pound hit yet another 20-month low as British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a no-confidence vote.

Oil prices jumped one dollar as volatility continued to grip world crude markets.

A flurry of positive developments in the tariffs stand-off between the world’s top economies provided early Christmas cheer on trading floors, fuelling hopes an all-out trade war can be avoided.

In afternoon deals, Frankfurt fizzed 0.9 per cent higher, London won 1.1 per cent and Paris added 1.6 per cent.

The positivity spilled over from Asia, where Tokyo ended 2.2 per cent higher and Shanghai rose 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong jumped 1.6 per cent.

“The equity markets are taking encouragement from recent reports of a potential truce in the US-China trade dispute,” noted VTB Capital analyst Neil MacKinnon.

Canada yesterday released on bail Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer (CFO) at Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, whose arrest last week sparked fury in Beijing and worries about a truce agreed at the G20 by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping this month.

Providing some extra support to the news of Meng’s release was an interview in which Trump said he could intervene in the case if it helps seal a trade pact with China, adding: “Whatever’s good for this country, I would do.”

China added to market-friendly noise by saying it had agreed to cut tariffs on US autos to 15 per cent from 40 per cent — wiping out a levy imposed earlier this year in response to US measures.

Investors welcomed the headlines but sounded a note of caution.

“Newsflow regarding developments in the US-China trade dispute has been notoriously erratic and positive news can quickly give way to negative news,” added MacKinnon.

May no-confidence vote

The British pound meanwhile ducked as low as US$1.2478 — a level last seen in April 2017 — in a torrid week for the Brexit-hit currency.

The latest low came as the head of a Conservative Party committee in charge of organising leadership challenges announced that May would today face a no-confidence vote over her Brexit negotiations.

The weak pound boosts London-listed multinationals whose earnings abroad are converted back into sterling, handing a fillip to the FTSE 100 shares index.

The news came after May had delayed yesterday’s parliamentary vote on her EU divorce agreement to avert a crushing defeat.

In midday deals, sterling clawed back ground to stand at US$1.2534, up from US$1.2487 late yesterday.

“So far sterling has played the waiting game in regards to the impending vote of no-confidence in Theresa May,” noted Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

“If the prime minister comes out the other side with her job intact, then it takes one of the many uncertainties that have swirled around UK politics for the last few months off the table.

“If she loses, on the other hand, then well, the pound’s likely going to have a very unpleasant run-in to Christmas.”

Key figures around 1200 GMT

London – FTSE 100: UP 1.1 per cent at 6,883.57 points

Frankfurt – DAX 30: UP 0.9 per cent at 10,878.71

Paris – CAC 40: UP 1.6 per cent at 4,880.64

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.2 per cent at 3,092.94

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 2.2 per cent at 21,602.75 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 1.6 per cent at 26,186.71 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.3 per cent at 2,602.15 (close)

New York – Dow Jones: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 24,370.24 (close)

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2534 from US$1.2487 at 2200 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1332 from US$1.1317

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.39 yen from 113.38 yen

Oil – Brent Crude: UP 99 cents at US$61.19 per barrel

Oil – West Texas Intermediate UP 95 cents at US$52.60

— AFP