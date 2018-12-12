Why question governor’s Haj allocation? It is his entitlement, says Sabah CM

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal says that the Heads of State have entitlements, including for vacations, under the law just like the King and ministers and it should not be questioned. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 ― Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has defended the additional RM1.3 million allocation for the Head of State and his entourage to perform the Haj pilgrimage, asserting that it is his entitlement.

Shafie said that the Heads of State have entitlements, including for vacations, under the law just like the King and ministers and it should not be questioned.

“Why question their entitlement, and how they spend their entitlement,” he told reporters, responding to Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai’s query in the state assembly about the hefty additional allocation under the supplementary budget in August for the TYT.

Shafie pointed out that the cost of things could go up by 10 times more for the Haj pilgrimmage during peak season, unlike during umrah.

“What they should understand is, not to question his rights. It is not an abuse or misuse of power,” he said.

Shafie said that Bangkuai’s party, Parti Bersatu Sabah, should instead question the Sabah Water Department’s dealings where hundreds of millions of ringgit were found in the possession of the top two heads.

“I should ask what did Pairin do as minister of infrastructure during the time,” he said, referring to PBS president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

The Sabah Water Department scandal saw some RM114.5 million in cash and luxury goods confiscated in October 2016 from its director and deputy director. The case is still in court.