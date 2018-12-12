Dr Afif: Breeders have until end of next year to upgrade pig farms to closed system

Dr Afif Bahardin says the state government hopes all 182 pig breeders in Penang will have enough time to upgrade their farms the end of next year. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 12 ― The Penang government has given pig farms in the state until the end of next year to be upgraded to the closed system without having to apply for the planning permission.

The breeders had earlier been told that the exemption from applying for the planning permission was at the end of this month.

State Health, Agriculture, Agro-Based Industries and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said the state government executive council made the decision today after the pig farmers asked for the extension.

“With this decision, the state government hopes all 182 pig breeders in Penang will have enough time to upgrade their farms,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the exemption was made so that the Pig Farming Enactment 2016 could be fully enforced on January 1, 2020.

“The exemption is applicable to existing pig farms; pig farmers who did not add to their facility, except for biogas facility; and breeders who applied for it during the implementation period of the programme, which is until December 2018,” he said. ― Bernama