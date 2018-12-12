Permanent pact with PAS? We’ll talk when the time comes, says Zahid

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to reporters during the Umno press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 12, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that the idea of forming a permanent pact with PAS will be discussed “when the time comes”.

He was asked to comment on the idea of working together with PAS on a formal platform to strengthen Umno after the mass exodus of Sabah Umno leaders, crippling the party in the state.

“To us, our cooperation with PAS is based on issues.

“The issue that we are cooperating together is based on ICERD. I think to have a permanent collaboration, that will be discussed when the time comes,” the Bagan Datuk MP told a press conference, while referring to the United Nations’ International Convention for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Earlier today, Sabah Umno leaders including nine out of ten state assemblymen and five out of six MPs, two party senators, two Umno Supreme Council members and a majority of its state committee opted to quit the party.

Among them was state liaison chief Datuk Hajiji Noor, who said they were also expecting Wanita and Puteri division chiefs to leave. About nine out of 25 youth division chiefs were also believed to be leaving the party.

However, in a statement later, Sabah Umno Wanita chief Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid said that the Wing is undecided about renouncing its allegiance to Umno, and would first hold discussions with its members.

“The Wanita Umno wings of Umno divisions will make a decision after finalising discussions with Wanita Umno members, to gauge their response, and will resign en masse if the need arises, and we will send the forms to those necessary,” she said.

The mass exodus has left the party with one assemblyman and one MP in Datuk Seri Musa Aman and Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin respectively.

Most of its division chiefs also left, with the exception of three, including Bung’s Kinabatangan division.

Sabah Umno said that the unclear political direction of the Malay nationalist party was no longer serving the party’s interest.