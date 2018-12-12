Ongkili lauds reps for leaving Umno, declares Sabah for Sabahans

Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili says Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) will continue its struggle without Umno for now. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 ― Opposition alliance Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) will continue its struggle without Umno for now, its deputy co-chairman Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said today after the exodus of leaders from the Malay nationalist party.

He lauded the leaders for making a “bold decision” to leave the party and breakaway from their masters in the peninsula, indicating that GBS aimed to work together with the now partyless elected representatives.

“They have finally decided to follow us ’bebas’ (free). We will wait and see development that follows,” said Ongkili, who is Parti Bersatu Sabah president (PBS), in a statement today.

“I hope and pray that, together, our struggle will always be Sabah for Sabahans first, then other Malaysians,” he added.

Ongkili said GBS will remain a strong opposition front against the Parti Warisan Sabah government and stick to its own agenda of strengthening its grassroots and keeping the state government in check.

“PBS will support what's good for the people, but oppose what’s destructive to Sabah,” he said.

Besides PBS and Sabah Umno, members of GBS are Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and a group of Independent elected representatives.

Earlier today, 14 out of 16 elected representatives of Sabah Umno and a large number of divisional heads announced that they were quitting the party, citing a loss of trust in the leadership.

More members from its Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings are expected to follow.

The leaders have said they will function as independent elected representatives for now until they find a suitable political vehicle.