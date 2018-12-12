Umno wants new PAC chief after Kiandee’s exit from party

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to reporters during the Umno press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 12, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Umno will be proposing a new list of names for the next possible parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, after its current chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee quit the party.

In a press conference here today, Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that this was keeping true to Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto, that the PAC be led by an Opposition MP.

“The position of the PAC chairman is in the manifesto of the current government.

“If we were to hold on to the principles, definitely we in the Opposition will identify available MPs to replace his (Kiandee’s) post.

“And the notice regarding the matter will be made by the Barisan Nasional chairman to the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat, regarding the position of the PAC chairman, and we will propose the suggested names of MPs who will replace his place,” Zahid added.

Earlier today, Datuk Ronald Kiandee today said he will not resign as the PAC chairman, even though he has left Umno.

The Beluran MP said it will be unfair for PAC if he vacated the position now when Parliament is taking a break.

“Once the chairman resigns, the PAC cannot call for a meeting. It would be an injustice for PAC because they cannot appoint a new chairman until the next Parliament session,” he said.

He said he would leave it to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide whether he should resign as PAC chairman.

However, Zahid said Kiandee’s statement was merely his own right.

We refer to what was promised by the current government. That is, an Opposition representative.

“If he’s still with us, we will defend, but when he has announced to leave Umno, then automatically the leaders who we will suggest, must come from parliamentary members in the Dewan Rakyat,” Zahid added.

Earlier today, Sabah Umno leaders including nine out of ten state assemblymen and five out of six MPs, two party senators, two Umno Supreme Council members and a majority of its state committee opted to quit the party.

Former state liaison chief Datuk Hajiji Noor said they were also expecting Wanita division chiefs to eventually join, as well as Puteri wing division chiefs. About nine out of 25 youth division chiefs were also believed to be leaving the party.

The mass exodus has left the party with one assemblyman and one MP in Datuk Seri Musa Aman and Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin respectively.

Most of its division chiefs also left, with the exception of three, including Bung’s Kinabatangan division.

Sabah Umno said that the unclear political direction of the Malay nationalist party was no longer serving the party’s interest.