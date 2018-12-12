Sabah Umno resignations augur well for unity, says chief minister

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal says the resignation of the Sabah Umno leaders augured well for the unity of the people in the state. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said today the resignation of 14 elected representatives from Sabah Umno and their expressed support for the federal and Sabah governments augured well for the unity of the people in the state.

Mohd Shafie, who is president of Parti Warisan Sabah which governs the state, expressed his gratitude to the elected representatives for their support for the government, saying they realised that Umno is no longer a good platform to serve the people.

“We welcome their decision to leave Umno because what is important is that the people have to be united to ensure the development of Sabah. If the people are disunited, we cannot develop this state,” he told reporters after accepting a Warisan membership form from Sukau assemblyman Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman who had resigned from Umno on August 1 and remained an independent elected representative since.

Asked whether the 14 elected representatives who resigned from Sabah Umno today have stated their intention to join Warisan, Mohd Shafie said Warisan has not received any information or application from them to join the party.

“We will wait for their decision. I am sure they have made their decision after much thought on the direction of the political party they will join next,” he said.

The 14 elected representatives are five MPs and nine state assemblymen.

The MPs are Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (Beluran); Yamani Hafez Musa (Sipitang); Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort); Datuk Zakaria Edris (Libaran) and Datuk Rahim Bakri (Kudat).

The assemblymen are Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor (Sulaman); Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun (Karanaan); Datuk Japlin Akim (Usukan); Datuk Musbah Jameh (Tempasuk); Datuk Gulam Haidar Khan (Kawang); Datuk Mohd Arifin Arif (Membakut); Datuk Isnin Aliasnih (Klias); Matbali Musah (Lumadan) and Datuk Nizam Titingan (Apas). ― Bernama