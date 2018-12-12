Refer to state govt before issuing statement on local elections, FT minister told

Political secretary to the Selangor Mentri Besar Borhan Aman Shah said Khalid Abdul Samad (pic) should refer to the state government before issuing a statement on local elections. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Dec 12 ― Federal Territories Minister, Khalid Abdul Samad should have referred to the Selangor state government before issuing a statement on wanting to make Shah Alam as a test case area for holding local council elections.

Political secretary to the Selangor Mentri Besar, Borhan Aman Shah in a statement today said the issue should first be referred to the state government as Shah Alam is its administrative centre.

“Khalid’s position as a Member of Parliament for this constituency is acknowledged, hence it is only appropriate as I've said above that he refers to the state government first on the matter as it involves various parties including civil servants.

“I hope all quarters will be more responsible before issuing any statement involving the well-being of Selangor’s residents, while the state government is committed to improving the people’s socio-economy and preserving harmony,” he said.

Borhan added that Selangor Mentri Besar, Amirudin Shari had taken note of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s suggestion that local council elections not be held and also welcomed the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s move to have a comprehensive study done on holding local elections.

Yesterday, Khalid had reportedly said that holding local council elections could be tested starting with Shah Alam as its residents were rather comfortable and there was no place to play up racial issues.

Khalid also reportedly said that he wished to seek clarification from Dr Mahathir over the latter’s statement on Monday that the government had no plans to hold local council elections due to concerns over possible racial conflicts and urban-rural divide, hence not conducive for the nation. ― Bernama