Hindu temple riot: Two men charged with causing hurt to member of the public

Several car wreckages were torched by the protesters that have gathered near the Sri Maha Mariamman temple compound as the protest enter its second day November 27, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Dec 12 ― Two friends were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on a member of the public during a a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya last month.

Security guard G. Daniel, 33, a delivery man, M. Elangovan, 34, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read out separately to them, before Magistrate Nurshahirah Abd Salim.

They were jointly charged with another person still at large with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on Sulaiman Abdullah, 32, in front of the temple in Subang Jaya here, at 12.30pm last November 26.

They were charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and faced an imprisonment for up to seven years and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

Elangovan also pleaded not guilty to two other charges, allegedly committed at the same place and time.

On one of the charges, he and 50 other members of an unlawful organisation who are still at large, were charged with rioting and prevented a a police patrol vehicle from leaving the temple area.

The charge, under Section 147 of the penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years or fine or both, upon conviction.

The other charge was for obstructing public servants, comprising police inspector Muhamad Nazmi Zulkafli, Sergeant Mohamad Faiz Abdul Rahim and Corporal Ahmad Zamzam Mat from discharging their public functions.

Elangovan was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to two years or fine of up to RM10,000, or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed Daniel bail of RM4,000 with one surety, while Elangovan was allowed bail of RM12,000 with one surety, as well as to report himself at the nearest police station once a month and also to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set January 17 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Datuk Salim Soib @ Hamid, Shafiq Hasim, Amir Nasruddin and Fairuz Johar, while Daniel and Elangovan were represented by lawyer Siti Rohaya Tajuddin. ― Bernama