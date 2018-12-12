Lebanon's Bassil says Aoun-Hariri partnership will lead to government

Saad al-Hariri is due to speak later today. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 12 — The partnership between Lebanon's president and designated prime minister, along with the national consensus, "will certainly lead to the formation of a new government, despite all obstacles," its foreign minister said today.

Gebran Bassil, a member of President Michel Aoun's party, was speaking at an investment conference in London where Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri is due to speak later today. Lebanon's political parties have failed to form a new government since a general election that was held in May. — Reuters