Despite wipeout, Sabah Umno Youth chief insists party just undergoing ‘cleansing process’

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 ― A “cleaner” and more “energetic” Sabah Umno will rise again despite the mass departures of almost all of its elected representatives and state leaders here today, state party youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain said today.

Abdul Aziz said that the exodus would serve as a “cleansing process” that would augur well for the party in the future.

“The division chiefs might have left but this won’t affect Umno because we are a structured organisation, the deputies and the second in command will automatically go up as acting chief once the leader is out.

“Those that will take over are more energetic, they are clean,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said that those in the party were aware of the impending exit and were ready to continue the party’s legacy.

However, he also said that the leaders left not only to serve their own interests but was also largely due to the loss of trust in the president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“The biggest cause of this decision is from the manifestation of disappointment towards to president who has no clear direction for the State Umno. This has been the main cause that drove the leaders to lose trust in the party leadership and make the drastic move to leave the party.

“I hope that today’s developments will send a message to the president, and that he will think about this properly,” he said.

He said he was sad to hear of the departure of the leaders but said he would remain loyal to the party’s struggle to the end and would endeavour to fill in the gaps left behind by the leaders who left.

“This is the best time for Umno Sabah to rebrand itself and earn back the people’s trust,” he said.

Earlier today, Sabah Umno leaders including nine out of ten state assemblymen and five out of six MPs, two party senators, two Umno Supreme Council members and a majority of its State committee opted to quit the party.

Former State liaison chief Datuk Hajiji Noor said they were also expecting Wanita division chiefs to eventually join, as well as Puteri wing division chiefs. About nine out of 25 youth division chiefs were also believed to be leaving the party.