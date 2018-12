Last man standing, Bung Moktar becomes new Sabah Umno chief

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has been appointed as Sabah Umno chief. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Umno appointed its sole remaining Sabah federal lawmaker, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, as the state's liaison committee chairman today, after the party was gutted by an exodus of its other state parliamentarians and assemblymen.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced Bung’s appointment at a special press conference today.

This morning, rumours of mass exits from Umno proved true as all of its elected representatives save for Bung and former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman resigned as party members.

MORE TO COME