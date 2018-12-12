Explosives from deadly Jelapang blaze belonged to third party, police say

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Yahya Abd Rahman said the explosives at the shophouse in Jelapang did not belong to the owner of the premise, December 12, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 12 ― Police disclosed today that the explosives in a shophouse fire that killed six people in Jelapang did not belong to the premise owner.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Yahya Abd Rahman said the business at the shop that burnt down did not deal with such material.

“How were explosive products, which requires a licence, found at the shop that was only doing event management? So we are sure there might be negligence or criminal misconduct,” he told reporters at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun.

He explained this was why the case was classified under Section 304A of the Penal Code for death by negligence.

Yahya said an explosives firm located two lots away from the fire will be called in for interviews to determine if there is any connection to the fire, with the owner due to provide his statement tomorrow.

The company driver in his 50s and who managed to escape the fire will also be called to give his statement.

The fire broke out around 1.50pm at the two-storey building in Puncak Jelapang Maju industrial area, killing shop owner P. Thiagarajun, 40, and five part-time workers aged between 15 to 19.

The victims were identified as Mohamad Nor Ikram Mohd Husni, 15; Mohd Nor Aiman Abdul Rahman, 16; Mohd Ikhmal Izzudin Mohd Kamari, 16; Ahmad Faizal Amiruddin, 16; and Mohamad Azhar Shah Rosli, 19.

“It was their first day at work for the four school students who died in the incident,” said Yahya.

The senior police official said further investigations revealed that the cause of the fire to be the explosion of gunpowder used for fireworks.

Post-mortem examinations also concluded that all six victims died of burns.