Singapore: MOT’s explainer video ‘good’ but ‘inaccurate’ (VIDEO)

Transport Minister Anthony Loke shared the video explaining the reason why Putrajaya is resolute in opposing Seletar Airport’s Instrument Landing System (ILS) on his Facebook page last night. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Singapore’s Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan today praised the video by his Malaysian counterpart explaining the reason why Putrajaya is resolute in opposing its Seletar Airport’s Instrument Landing System (ILS).

Despite that, Khaw had claimed that the video had allegedly presented “a few inaccuracies” regarding the system.

“I’ve watched the video, it was a good video. I commend their video team.

“But the video contains a few inaccuracies,” Khaw told the Singaporean media in a press conference.

The recording of the press conference was made available to Malay Mail.

Minister Anthony Loke had shared the video on his Facebook page last night, illustrating the stakes Malaysia risks losing if it concedes.

With the Seletar Airport planning to use the ILS from January 3, height restrictions would be compulsory and Malaysia would face restrictions to development and shipping operations even on its own territory, contrary to the Singapore government’s argument otherwise.

However Khaw was dissatisfied with the video’s portrayal of the ILS, accusing Putrajaya of using the technical excuse to “trigger demand” to change the airspace that was delegated to Singapore in 1974.

Khaw also complained over what he deemed to be a sudden decision regarding Malaysian airspace and maritime boundary.

“I’m truly baffled, I wonder why. We have worked very well together not for few years, but for many years,” he said.

“We achieved so much together, then out of the blue, suddenly they started around in air, water. What next, land transport too? I wonder why.”

Pakatan Harapan had won Putrajaya in May 9, taking over from the Barisan Nasional administration of six decades.