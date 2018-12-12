Fresh from Sabah Umno exit, Kiandee says will stay as PAC chairman

Datuk Ronald Kiandee (pic) says he will leave it to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide whether he should resign as PAC chairman. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 ― Datuk Ronald Kiandee today said he will not resign as Parliament Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman even though he has left Umno.

The Beluran MP said it will be unfair for PAC if he vacated the seat now when Parliament is taking a break.

“Once the chairman resigns, the PAC cannot call for a meeting. It would be an injustice for PAC because they cannot appoint a new chairman until the next Parliament session,” he said.

He said he would leave it to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide whether he should resign as PAC chairman.

Kiandee is among four MPs who left Sabah Umno today.

The party’s state leadership is virtually wiped out as nine assemblymen had also resigned.

The mass exodus has left the party with one assemblyman and one MP in Datuk Seri Musa Aman and Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin respectively.

Most of its division chiefs also left, with the exception of three, including Bung’s Kinabatangan division.

Sabah Umno said that the unclear political direction of the Malay nationalist party was no longer serving the party’s interest.