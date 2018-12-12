Red Ribbon Celebrity Supporter Deborah Henry on the importance of talking about safe sex

Former Miss Universe Malaysia Deborah Henry wants to spread awareness on safe sex. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Former Miss Universe Malaysia Deborah Henry is 33 years old.

That puts her smack in the age range most affected by HIV/AIDS.

Some 77 per cent of HIV cases recorded last year by the Health Ministry nationwide comes from the 20 to 39 year old age group.

This truth has left the Malaysian AIDS Foundation Red Ribbon Celebrity Supporter (RRCS) baffled especially since there is the popular opinion that those in the age group are the ones with easiest access to the internet and significantly better education.

“I did a campaign where I went to 10 colleges and universities and had dialogue sessions with teenagers and some younger adults who are about 18 to 21 years old and some questions they asked on sex were very alarming,” she said.

Henry said while some had more than one sexual partner, there were those who had unprotected sex because they were too shy to buy condoms.

One of the reasons for the lack of awareness, she explained was that sex was a taboo subject in Malaysia.

“We’ve created it because in most people’s minds, it is bad to talk about sex openly. But I really do not understand the basis of it, because it is not something negative.

“How do we make babies? It is a natural process,” she said.

Emphasising that she was not encouraging people to have sex, the Kuala Lumpur-based model said people needed to be aware of safe sex.

“It is an adult thing to do, so everyone needs to be responsible and mature enough.”

“Taboo kills. There are so many taboos we do not want to address regarding sex and HIV/AIDS in Malaysia.

“Just because we do not address something, it doesn’t mean it is non-existent. As long as we do not address this, it will never be solved.”

Although new HIV cases has seen a great decline – from 6,978 in 2002 to only 3,347 as of 2017, HIV cases related to unprotected sex has been on the rise.

Henry joins the likes of Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Datuk Aaron Aziz, Bob Yusof, Dayang Nurfaizah, Joey G and Fahrin Ahmad to spread awareness in Malaysia.

She and Fahrin will be emceeing the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner on Sept 16 at Hilton Kuala Lumpur.

As a RRCS, Henry’s role is to focus on increasing awareness of sexual transmission of HIV.

“It’s really unfortunate that the future of our country (this generation) are the ones affected by it.

We cannot turn around and say not to have sex but there is a way to have sexual intercourse in a safe and healthier way.

“We have access to all the protection we need but at the end of the day it comes down to education.”

Henry said she would use this role to advocate on the topic including using social media to hopefully, make a change.

The political science and economics graduate is no stranger to making this world a better place.

She co-founded Fugee School, a non-profit charity organisation which provides basic education to Somalian refugee children while also speaking for Harper’s Bazaar The Pink Project PSA in 2010.

Besides that, she was the ambassador for Yes, I Can Campaign, an educational, awareness and advocacy campaign for the prevention of unplanned and unwanted pregnancies in Malaysia.

“I work a lot with marginalised communities or stateless individuals and the lack of equality to give treat and judge everyone in a similar manner leads up to many unwanted problems.

“We need to include these group of individuals, put an end to stigma and assist them through difficult times so our country can prosper and thrive.”

She also said how affected she was by how HIV was portrayed in television advertisements when she was younger.

This led her to having a negative opinion of people living with HIV.

“I had this thought attached to my head that it was a horrible disease and I have to stay away from people who had this disease. This is unhealthy.

“It was scary so I’d just stay away from it although I never knew much about it. But over the years, I’ve learnt and met people living with HIV and it is not this ‘big scary monster’ some people make it look to be.

“People who have HIV can still function and be as productive just like any other Malaysian. Education is key when discussing on this topic, from home, to schools to work organisations.”

The key figure, who she attributes to her latest role is MAF chairman Professor Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman.

“I really love and respect the work she has done over the years. Besides wanting to help spread the word about HIV/AIDS awareness, her teachings inspired me even more.”

Malay Mail is the media partner for the event.

