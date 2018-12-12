Court orders former TH Engineering CEO to enter defence on CBT, money laundering charges

Former chief executive officer of TH Heavy Engineering Bhd, Datuk Nor Badli Munawir Mohamad Alias Lafti (centre), at the Sessions Court in Shah Alam March 2, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― A former chief executive officer of a Tabung Haji associate company, TH Heavy Engineering Bhd was ordered by the Sessions Court here today to enter his defence on five criminal breach of trust (CBT) charges and four charges for money laundering.

Judge Madihah Harullah ordered Datuk Nor Badli Munawir Mohamad Alias Lafti, 51, to enter his defence after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie in the case .

She fixed February 13 to 15 next year for the defence trial.

Lawyer Kitson Foong, representing Nor Badli Munawir, said he would call five witnesses to testify and the accused would testify under oath in the dock.

Nor Badli Munawir was charged with committing CBT involving RM2.58 million made in five cheques for RM400,000; RM570,000; RM430,000; RM600,000 and RM575,800 at the office of THHE Fabricators Sdn Bhd, Level 23, Tower B, Menara UOA, Bangsar here between April and October 2013.

All the charges were made under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, and with whipping, and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

On the money laundering charges, Nor Badli Munawir was charged with receiving RM430,000 and RM570,000 in proceeds from unlawful activities from Coral Intoil director Mohd Razip Mohammad and RL Offshore Sdn Bhd director Hanaffi Daud, respectively.

The offences were committed at Fabricators Sdn Bhd, Menara UOA Bangsar, No 5, Jalan Bangsar Utama between 2pm and 4pm on June 27, 2013 and at Leaf Dining Restaurant at Solaris Mont Kiara here, between 3pm and 4 pm on November 1, 2013.

Nor Badli Munawir was also charged with accepting RM570,000 and RM600,000 in proceeds from unlawful activities from Bicara Sepakat Sdn Bhd director Murhasmee Mukhtar at a restaurant in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya near here between 6 pm and 8 pm on June 26, 2013 and September 1, 2013, respectively.

The charges were made under Section 4(1)(a) of The Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which provides a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment for up to five years or both, if found guilty.

Earlier, the court acquitted and discharged him on another charge with money laundering, involving RM400,000, without calling for his defence.

Madihaj acquitted Nor Badli Munawir of the charge after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused, who was charged with receiving the money from ill-gotten gains from Murhasmee at a restaurant in Petaling Jaya between 6pm and 8pm on May 2, 2013.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor S. Thangavelu. ― Bernama