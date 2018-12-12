Pinterest releases its picks of top travel trends for 2019

Fall travel saw a surge in popularity on Pinterest. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 12 — Abandoned castles, small town travel and fall getaways are some of the top travel trends predicted to become increasingly popular in 2019 by Pinterest.

The top travel trends are based on search growth over a six-month period among their 250 million users.

Here are a few trends that saw double and triple-digit growth on Pinterest and which are predicted to gain traction in 2019:

Searches for “small town travel” rose +276 per cent: Travellers are seeking respite from urban, concrete jungle life and looking up small towns, bucolic views and bed and breakfast accommodations for a quaint holiday.

Searches for “less travelled island” rose +179 per cent: Pinterest users are turning away from popular island destinations and looking up secluded, remote islands instead.

Searches for “abandoned castles” rose 142 per cent: More than gold-gilded halls of luxury castles, travellers are expressing interest in the charm of derelict, rural, dilapidated and abandoned castles.

Searches for “zero waste travel” rose +74 per cent: Travellers are becoming increasingly aware of the carbon footprint their globetrotting leaves on the planet and are looking up ways to practise “zero waste travel” from strategic packing, eating, and sustainable accommodations.

Searches for “autumn scenery” up +94 per cent: The allure of fall foliage, leaf-peeping road trips, cider sipping and other autumnal treats have helped fall travel surge in popularity. — AFP-Relaxnews