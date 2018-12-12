Govt has no intention to impose curfew hours for children, Hannah Yeoh says

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh said a number of beneficial activities for these children are still held at night. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The government does not intend to apply curfew hours for children under 18 to keep them home at night, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh said a number of beneficial activities for these children are still held at night.

“These include tuition classes, extracurricular skills activities as well as prayers. However, it is the responsibility of the parents and local leaders to ensure that these children are not involved in unhealthy activities,” she said.

Yeoh was replying to a question from Senator Asmak Husin who wanted to know whether the government intends to impose night curfew hours for teenagers to reduce crime involving them.

She said the first step in addressing this issue would be for the parents to admit that there is a problem in monitoring and controlling their teenage children.

“In certain cases, the parents or guardians may also make a written request to the court for intervention by the Social Welfare Department under Section 46 of the Child Act 2001. These roles and responsibilities can be implemented through enforcement by the local authorities, police or community in ensuring that the teenagers do not get involved in unhealthy activities,” she said. — Bernama