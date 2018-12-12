Bursa Malaysia extends gain at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon with the composite index remaining in the positive territory supported by buying in index linked counters and banking stocks, led by CIMB and Public Bank.

At 3.12pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.37 points lower at 1,655.94 from Monday's close of 1,663.31.

Contributing a total of 6.898 points to the key index, CIMB soared 22 sen to RM5.73 after 8.24 million shares changed hands while Public Bank surged 46 sen to RM24.96 with 1.49 million shares transacted.

There were 347 gainers and 367 losers while 304 counters unchanged, 887 untraded and 38 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 1.46 billion units valued at RM1.12 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals added one sen each to RM9.35 and RM9.19, respectively, IHH Healthcare bagged seven sen to RM5.56 but Tenaga lost four sen to RM13.50.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 7.65 points lower at 11,391.88, the FBM Ace Index trimmed 17.7 points to 4,528.52 and the FBM 70 slid 30.96 points to 13,186.73.

The FBM Emas Index rose 48.69 points to 11,433.36 and the FBMT 100 Index improved 50.33 points to 11,323.63.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bolstered 189.82 points to 17,328.38, the Plantation Index gained 2.23 points to 6,634.75 but the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.24 of-a-point to 167.18. — Bernama