Penang extends grace period for pig farm upgrade until end of 2019

Dr Afif, who is the health, agriculture, agro-based industries and rural development committee chairman, said a total 182 pig farmers were given the exemption. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 12 — Pig farms in Penang have until the end of 2019 to be upgraded to closed-house farming systems without the need to apply for planning permission, state exco member Dr Afif Bahardin said.

He said in a statement today that the state executive council has agreed that pig farmers will continue to be given the exemption from applying for planning permission to upgrade their farms until December 31, next year.

He said the state executive committee made the decision unanimously after the pig breeders applied for the extension of the grace period which was supposed to end this year.

Dr Afif, who is the health, agriculture, agro-based industries and rural development committee chairman, said a total 182 pig farmers were given the exemption.

The exemption is only applicable for existing pig farms, pig farmers who did not upgrade their biogas facilities and pig farmers who applied for the exemption during the implementation of the upgrading programme.

“This exemption is made so that the implementation of the Pig Farming Enactment 2016 can be fully enforced in an orderly manner from January 1 in 2020,” he said, urging the farmers to make full use of the extended grace period.