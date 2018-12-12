Ananda Krishnan sells tropical holiday resort in Europe

Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan is selling off a tropical-themed resort in Germany for more than a billion ringgit.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 12 — Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan, one of Malaysia’s richest men, is selling off a tropical-themed resort in Germany for more than a billion ringgit, Bloomberg reported today.

The report said Parques Reunido Servicios Centrales SA, a Madrid-based entertainment park operator, has agreed to buy Tropical Islands Resort (TIR) from Ananda’s holding company, Tanjong Plc, for €226 million (RM1.07 billion) and the deal is expected to be completed by February.

On its website, the resort, which opened in 2004, claims to be “Europe’s largest tropical holiday resort”.

Located about 60 kilometres south of Berlin, it sits on 100,000 square metres with indoor and outdoor facilities such as the world’s largest indoor rainforest, artificial beaches and a water park.

It was reported in 2014 that RM895 million was ploughed into developing the resort.

Bloomberg pointed out that Tanjong Plc is a holding company for some of Ananda’s leisure and property investments, and owns the controlling stake in TIR with Ananda’s business partner Colin Au holding the remainder.

It also said Ananda has been shifting his focus to domestic investments after his company Aircel Ltd, an Indian wireless operator, filed for bankruptcy protection this year.

Parques Reunidos reportedly operates more than 60 properties including theme parks and other entertainment centres in 14 countries.

Ananda is third in Forbes’ ‘Malaysia’s 50 Richest 2018’ list with a net worth of US$7.1 billion (RM29.7 billion). He has stakes in telecommunications company Maxis and media company, Astro Malaysia.